Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $16.52. 858,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,702. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a market cap of $378.39 million, a P/E ratio of 275.38 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

In related news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $148,292,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $44,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,870,837 shares of company stock worth $148,613,563. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IEA shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

