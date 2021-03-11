ING Groep NV Buys 5,468 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 379.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $612.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $619.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

