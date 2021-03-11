ING Groep NV Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after buying an additional 1,307,591 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after acquiring an additional 797,162 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after acquiring an additional 550,580 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after acquiring an additional 287,646 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,150,906 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

The Hershey stock opened at $151.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $155.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.57.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

