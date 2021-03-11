ING Groep NV Purchases 73,274 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ING Groep NV grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 285.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,274 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $4,929,658.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock worth $95,957,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

