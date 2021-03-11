INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INMB. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

INMB stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. INmune Bio has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,747,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in INmune Bio by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

