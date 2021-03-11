INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INMB. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

INMB stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. INmune Bio has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,747,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in INmune Bio by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit