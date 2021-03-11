Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Trading Up 5.1%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $182.55 and last traded at $180.73. Approximately 432,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 509,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.78. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

