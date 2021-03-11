Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Trading Up 5.1%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $182.55 and last traded at $180.73. Approximately 432,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 509,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.02.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.78. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.52.
In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IIPR)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
