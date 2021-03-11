Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INSG. Cowen reduced their price objective on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Inseego news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $36,803,173.10. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock worth $65,860,449. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 550.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Inseego in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

