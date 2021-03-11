Insider Buying: ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) EVP Purchases $48,930.00 in Stock

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

