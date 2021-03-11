Insider Buying: Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CEO Acquires $99,534.96 in Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,038.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08.

Shares of CWH opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 746.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,879,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

