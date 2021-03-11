Insider Buying: Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CEO Acquires $99,534.96 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,038.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marcus Lemonis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 3rd, Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08.

Shares of CWH opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 746.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,879,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

