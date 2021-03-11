Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £111,000 ($145,022.21).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Andrew Kirkman acquired 69 shares of CLS stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($194.72).

CLI stock opened at GBX 223 ($2.91) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 211.63. CLS Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 249 ($3.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £908.49 million and a PE ratio of 10.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments.

