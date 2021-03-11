Insider Buying: Duxton Broadacre Farms Limited (ASX:DBF) Insider Buys A$79,730.56 in Stock

Duxton Broadacre Farms Limited (ASX:DBF) insider Edouard (Ed) Peter bought 54,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.46 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,730.56 ($56,950.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 3.36.

About Duxton Broadacre Farms

Duxton Broadacre Farms Limited primarily engages in the sowing and harvesting of dryland and irrigated crops in Australia. The company is also involved in the infrastructure maintenance and upgrade; trading and breeding of livestock; and sale of grains, pulses, and lucerne. Its products include hay, oils, cotton, mungbean, chickpea, wheat, barley, and canola, as well as cattle, sheep, and wool.

