Insider Buying: Errawarra Resources Ltd (ASX:ERW) Insider Purchases 2,428,823 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Errawarra Resources Ltd (ASX:ERW) insider Thomas (Tom) Reddicliffe acquired 2,428,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$485,764.60 ($346,974.71).

About Errawarra Resources

Errawarra Resources Ltd engages in the exploration of gold, nickel, and copper properties in Australia. The company holds interests in Binti Binti gold project located 70km north-east of Kalgoorlie; and 80% interest in Gindalbie goldfield project located 75 kilometres north-northeast of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

