Insider Buying: Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Director Purchases $483,000.00 in Stock

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

INNV opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $26.76.

Get Innovus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Innovus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.