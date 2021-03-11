Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Sells 528,264 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $23,243,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at $55,762,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

