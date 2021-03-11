Insider Selling: Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Insider Sells 19,223 Shares of Stock

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,276.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CSPR stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $324.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.73. Casper Sleep Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.97.
Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CSPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Casper Sleep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.
Casper Sleep Company Profile
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.
