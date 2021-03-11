Insider Selling: Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Insider Sells 19,223 Shares of Stock

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,276.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $324.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.73. Casper Sleep Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 12.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Casper Sleep by 193.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 273.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Casper Sleep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

