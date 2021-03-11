Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $516,699.50 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45.

On Friday, January 15th, Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,677.10.

On Monday, December 14th, Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $991,790.49.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

