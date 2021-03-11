Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells 1,272 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $114,416.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,120,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $2,662,448.13.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Rohit Kapoor sold 8,422 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $715,533.12.

ExlService stock opened at $89.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ExlService by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in ExlService by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ExlService by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

