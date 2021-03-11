Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Sells 2,263 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $223,425.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,506.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GATX opened at $97.87 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.90.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of GATX by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

