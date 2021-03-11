Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CAO Sells 11,900 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $1,193,689.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Shane Henrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.63. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $101.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Globe Life by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Globe Life by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

