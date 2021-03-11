Insider Selling: Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) President Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) President James D. Neff sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $84,968.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 229,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,112.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,807. The company has a market cap of $867.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,022,000 after buying an additional 106,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,017,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,146,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 414,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

