Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $1,778,020.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,710.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,398 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

