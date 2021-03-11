Insider Selling: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 155.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $165.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.66.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 595,823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

