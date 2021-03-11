Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Up 26% This Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $23,948.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insights Network has traded up 26% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,088,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

