Insperity, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Insperity has raised its dividend payment by 178.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Insperity to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

