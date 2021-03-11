Insperity, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
Insperity has raised its dividend payment by 178.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Insperity to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.
Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Recommended Story: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.