Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.33.
Separately, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday.
In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $438,135.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,079.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,919 shares of company stock worth $1,119,325. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NSP stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $93.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,975. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. Research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
