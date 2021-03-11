Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

Separately, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $438,135.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,079.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,919 shares of company stock worth $1,119,325. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $93.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,975. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. Research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

