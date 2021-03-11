Insteel Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Insteel Industries has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.50 million, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.60. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Dividend History for Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit