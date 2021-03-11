Insteel Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Insteel Industries has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.50 million, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.60. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

