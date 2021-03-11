Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $121.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.33.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

ICE traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $115.76. 46,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,324. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.66. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,866. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

