International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%.

Shares of IMXI stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,260. The stock has a market cap of $636.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57.

Get International Money Express alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,472 shares of company stock worth $2,017,452. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.