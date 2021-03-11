International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%.

Shares of IMXI stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,260. The stock has a market cap of $636.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,472 shares of company stock worth $2,017,452. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Earnings History for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit