International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
THM remained flat at $$1.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,816. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.52.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
