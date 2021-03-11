International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

THM remained flat at $$1.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,816. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.52.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

