Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

