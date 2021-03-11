Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Intersect ENT stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. 15,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,853. The stock has a market cap of $706.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

XENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

