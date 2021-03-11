Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,007 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12.

