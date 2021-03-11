Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Holdings Increased by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises 3.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $21,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

Shares of KBWB stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $61.67. 12,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,868. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $63.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63.

