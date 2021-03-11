Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE VMO opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.46.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
