Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE VMO opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.46.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.