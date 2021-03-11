Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lessened by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $310.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

