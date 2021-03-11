Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the February 11th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 22,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of PSCH opened at $186.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.75. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

