Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,034 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,595% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 172,737 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in KBR by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 21,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -133.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.