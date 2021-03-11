Investors Purchase High Volume of NN Call Options (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,217 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,083% compared to the average daily volume of 53 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NN by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NN by 464.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in NN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NN stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 206,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,522. NN has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

