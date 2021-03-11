Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,426 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Invitation Homes worth $24,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $4,050,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 103.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.