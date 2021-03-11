Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,426 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Invitation Homes worth $24,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $4,050,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 103.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit