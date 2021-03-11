IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.11. IPG Photonics reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $209.54 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.37 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,273.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,503,418 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

