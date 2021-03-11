iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Cut to $195.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $252.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.54.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $132.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.54 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.83.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.14, for a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,762.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $9,243,750. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,202,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

