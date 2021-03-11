iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives $115.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $114.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.15. iRobot has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $240,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Stacy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 18,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.