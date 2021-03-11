iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $113.64. 81,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396,072. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average of $87.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $113.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

