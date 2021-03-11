iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 384.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,688 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,342,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,481. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24.

