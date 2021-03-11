iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 45,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,593,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $305.50. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,389. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $324.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.03.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

