iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,566,000 after purchasing an additional 325,014 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,975,000 after acquiring an additional 117,225 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,300,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after acquiring an additional 251,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 629,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.