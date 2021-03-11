iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,073.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,325,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,115,000 after buying an additional 2,126,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

