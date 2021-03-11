iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stock Position Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $96.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.14.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.