iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

IWF opened at $230.04 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $255.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

