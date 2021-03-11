iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 101.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. JNB Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 292,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after buying an additional 158,851 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.97 and a 52 week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

